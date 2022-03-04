NPA designates Lilypond Terminal as non-oil export processing facility

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has affirmed the designation of the Lilypond Container Terminal in Ijora, Lagos as a specialised processing and handling facility for the exportation of the country’s locally made finished and agricultural goods.

Its managing director, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the move would ease the bureaucratic and logistical bottlenecks faced by exporters, “thereby promoting better access of the country’s non-oil exports into international markets.”

He stated this Friday at NPA’s Special Day celebration at the on-going 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair, Kaduna state.

He disclosed that the Lilypond Terminal would offer exporters a one-stop space to carry out their transactions at a reduced cost and time, thereby increasing their profit margin and competitiveness in the international market.

He said the NPA had initiated several strategies to maximise the movement of non-oil exports across the country’s borders, “we are currently in discussion with the terminal operators to give priority to exportation of agricultural produce and solid minerals, this will stimulate our domestic economy, create thousands of jobs and increase the revenue profile of government at all levels”.

In his welcome remarks, the president of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu, sad NPA was the artery of the nation’s economy “in view of its strategic role in trade facilitation and providing access for businesses to trade across International borders.”

Aliyu, represented by the vice-president of the Chamber, Surveyor Ishaya Idi, commended the Authority for its steadfastness and contribution to the growth of the Chamber, just as he expressed his organisation’s desire to sustain the robust collaboration with the custodian of the nation’s gateway.