NPA moves to decongest Apapa, Tin Can Island Ports 

In order to reduce the attendant financial burden that the congestion

at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports has brought on importers, the

Nigerian Ports Authority has announced a change in operations at the

ports.

A statement by the authority said with effect from yesterday, said

there would be an increase in rent-free period for cargoes housed in

the terminals.

The statement said that the rent-free period would increase from the

current period of three free days before commencement of rent charges

to 21 free days before commencement of rent charges. This will last

for four months.

“With effect from Tuesday, December 18, 2018, there will be an

increase in the demurrage free period on return of empty containers

from the current 5 days period to 15 days for a period of four (4)

months,” the statement said.

“Shipping Companies should immediately deploy sweeper vessels to

evacuate empty containers from the port to clear the backlog of empty

containers littering the country within four (4) months. The Authority

encourages the use of Onne Ports for such sweeper vessels.

“The Nigerian Customs Service is urged to immediately commence the

process of auctioning of overtime cargoes. This is imperative as the

ports are meant to be transit and not storage facilities. These

auctions should be carried out on the spot at port locations and every

buyer would be given a stipulated short period to evacuate the cargoes

out of the ports after which they will be re-auctioned.”

The NPA said that terminal operators are encouraged to negotiate and

grant waivers to consignees to facilitate the evacuation of these

cargoes to mitigate against the auctioning which will result in a

total loss of revenue by the terminal operator and the loss of cargo

by the consignee.

The measures, the statement added, are emergency steps taken to

immediately reduce the financial burden of congestion on citizens. It

added that permanent measures put in place to resolve the congestion

include reconstruction of the port access road, the provision of a

trailer park and holding bays with e-call up system, the enhancement

of cargo evacuation using rail transportation and inland waterways

with barges among others.

The NPA says it recognises the financial implications of these

policies on the terminal operators and shipping companies and will

consider a shift in its operational charges to ameliorate the

situation of stakeholders. (Premium Times)

