NPA, Navy to localise hydrographic survey training

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority NPA, Mr Mohammed Bello Koko has said the remarkable growth in the size and number of merchant ships in the country is enough signal to localize the modern training and capacity building aspect of hydrographic survey for the benefit of the nation’s maritime economy.

He said his administration is ready to work collaboratively with the Nigerian Navy to achieve the feat.

Bello Koko made the promise when he received the new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Y. B. Wambai, along with senior officers of the Command who visited him at the NPA’s corporate headquarters in Lagos.

While acknowledging the long and cordial relations between the two organizations spanning over a century, Koko assured the new FOC West of the NPA’s unflinching co-operation in the task of protecting the nations’ waterways against inland and coastal threats to safe navigation.

The NPA MD expressed his Management’s appreciation for the role played by the Command with respect to the “360 Degrees Security Exercise” that was recently carried out to remove all physical contraptions and unscrupulous human elements identified as security threats around the seaports in Lagos.