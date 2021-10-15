NPA to support African ports digital revolution

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has it was working steadily to digitalise operations at all port locations in the country towards optimal efficiency, elimination of corrupt practices, and service excellence.

Acting Managing Director, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, stated this when he played host to a delegation of the Ports Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA), led by the Association’s Secretary General, Mr. Jean Marie Koffi, at the NPA’s corporate headquarters in Lagos.

The acting managing director informed the group that the Authority has championed the transition from manual to digital, automated and smart business processes by working in collaboration with sister government agencies and providers of terminal and shipping services in the country.

He noted that this approach has enabled the country’s port system to continue to record an increase in cargo throughput every year, despite most of the seaports operating far above their designed capacity.

The NPA helmsman commended the PMAWCA secretary general and his team for sustaining the long cordial relations between the two organisations, stating: “PMAWCA has been a worthy partner at boosting regional trade and most importantly encouraging the spirit of unity and brotherhood among Ports within the sub region and Africa in general.”

He assured that NPA was ready to work with the association to achieve closer regional integration and increased participation of ports in the region in the global economy.

Speaking the leader of the delegation, which came to officially invite the acting managing director as speaker at the 41st PMAWCA council meeting with the theme: “Digitised Port As A Model Of Port Efficiency”, scheduled for November 2021, in Douala, Cameroon, lauded the NPA for impactful contributions to the growth and development of the association.