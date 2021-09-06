NPA, U.K. border force partner on port security, trade facilitation

The Nigerian Ports Authority, (NPA) has announced plans to partner the United Kingdom Border Force, on port security and facilitation of legitimate movement of persons and goods at all seaports in the country.

The partnership covers security measures, coordination, information sharing and joint operations aimed at checking persons or activities that may cause harm to operations and investments in the nation’s port industry.

The deal will also seeks to safeguard shipping and cargo traffic, improve intelligence gathering and deepen revenue from maritime trade, officials said.

NPA’s acting Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, described the partnership as a strategic relations with long term economic benefits to Nigeria and Britain.

Koko was represented by the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Hon. Onari Brown, at a joint meeting in Lagos where he expressed confidence in the partnership to engender efficiency and value for money in all aspects of port business in Nigeria.