NPA upgrades control tower, declares zero tolerance for vandalism

The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is poised to ensure optimal utilisation of its facilities across the nation’s seaports with a view to position the ports on a competitive edge in the West and Central African sub region.

The Acting Managing Director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko made this assertion while on a facility tour of the newly rehabilitated Control Tower located at the Lagos Ports Complex LPC, Apapa.

Bello koko said it has become expedient for port facilities to be upgraded so as to impact positively on port operational efficiency. He added that effective communication is an important variable for efficient performance of the seaports.

“We aspire to be competitors in the sub region. One of the ways to achieve this is by ensuring our facilities such as the Control Towers are up to date and upgraded to work with modern communication and radar systems. This would improve communication, reduce ship waiting time and further reduce the cost of doing business at our ports , the MD said.

On the welfare of the pilots, he said the NPA places a premium on the comfort of this very valued category of staff of the Authority . We are committed to the welfare of the pilots, pointing out that matters concerning the pilots’ accommodation, medical care and recreational facilities at the rehabilitated 9 storey Control Towers are world- class with the provision of facilities such as sleeping quarters, gym, canteens, kitchens and meeting/ conference rooms for the pilots and other harbours staff.