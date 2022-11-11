‘NPA, world maritime varsity to deepen capacity development’

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmo, Sweden have agreed to deepen relationships in training manpower just as the NPA said.

It resolved to leverage its relationship with the institution in driving talent development.

Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko reiterated the agency’s intention when he received the President of the World Maritime University, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry who led the WMU delegation to the NPA headquarters in Lagos.

Bello Koko said “We have been tapping the knowledge of our employees who are alumni of the World Maritime University in the implementation of our ongoing efforts at deepening efficiency in our operations by getting them to cascade skills and competencies gained to organizational advantage. For instance, the Ballast Water Management Desk we established is headed by an alumnus of the WMU”.

Koko commended the WMU for the support being accorded the Authority under the Western and Central Africa Port Security (WeCAPs) project which is a crucial part of the University President’s itinerary whilst in the country.

Responding, Dr. Cleopatra who incidentally is the first female to occupy the university’s presidency expressed delight at the number of the Authority’s employees who are alumni of the WMU and pledged her institution’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with the Nigerian Ports Authority.