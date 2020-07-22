NPAN, NGE, NUJ name NIJ House after Isa Funtua

The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) comprising the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) have announced to name the newly rebuilt Nigerian Institute of Journalism House in Lagos as Ismaila Isa House to honour the life and times of Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua, who died in Abuja on Monday.

A statement signed by the organistion’s President, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, said the honour was in recognition of Malam Isa Funta’s untiring contributions to the development of journalism and freedom of press in Nigeria and around the world.

Chief Obaigbena said the late elder statesman’s “contributions to the development of journalism is innumerable: including but not limited to his co-founding of Democrat Newspapers; presidency of the NPAN at a time of national crises, and later a life patron; services to the International Press Institute where he served on the global board; contributions to journalism education as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism.”

He said Malam Isa Funtua will be deeply missed but not forgotten as one of the icon who contributed to the development of the journalism profession in Nigeria and around the world