NPC assures credible, acceptable census 2023

The National Population Commission (NPC) has assured Nigerians and other development partners of the commission’s commitment towards the conduct of a credible and acceptable census that will provide demographic data for sustainable national planning and development.

Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, gave the assurance at the opening of a five-day second level management training of North Central zone in Lafia the Nasarawa state capital, Monday.

He said the commission is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the results of the 2023 population and housing census are acceptable to Nigerians, and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards for planning and developmental purposes.

“The commission is working assiduously with all stakeholders for the smooth execution of the census project so as to deliver a credible, reliable and acceptable census in 2023.

He said the aim of the workshop was to ensure that the state directors, LGA management staff and other senior management staff are trained on detailed principles and methodologies for a successful census.

“This will provide the platform to adequately train the key census personnel at the state and LGA levels. They shall be trained on the required management rules, regulations, and procedures that are necessary for the implementation of census projects.

He expressed confident that the knowledge and skills to be acquired at the workshop will no doubt place officers in key position to function more effectively.

While declaring the event open, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state made special request for the state to be the first that would selected for the trial census across the six geopolitical zone in the North Central.

According to him, “if there is any local government that should be selected or any state that will go for this trial census, Nasarawa state should be the first state.”

Governor, however, called on the management and the commissioners of the commission to take Karu LGA for the trial census, affirming if possible the commission should include Lafia, Keffi and Akwanga areas of the state for the exercise.

