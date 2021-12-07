NPC conducts pre-test census exercise in 4 Jigawa LGAs

The National Population Commission (NPC) is currently running a pre-test census in four local government areas of Jigawa state in preparation against the nationwide census exercise scheduled to hold in 2022.

Addressing reporters Tuesday in his office at the federal secretariat, Dutse, the state director, Ibrahim Ahmed Iro, on behalf of the federal commissioner said the pre-test census in the state is meant to strengthen their instruments and apparatus.

Iro added that the exercise is aimed at testing the ability of their ad-hoc staff currently on the field conducting the pre-test census in four local government areas of Hadejia, Kafinhausa, Taura and Buji respectively.