NPC launches population report, tasks citizens on women, girl’s health rights

The National Population Commission (NPC) has stressed the need for the collective responsibility and commitment of all citizens to the fundamental health rights of women and girls through the access to adequate and timely information, saying “it will prevent occurrences of unintended, unwanted, unplanned pregnancies in the country.”

Executive Chairman of the Commission Hon. Nasir Isa Kwara, stated this Tuesday, during the launch of the 2022 state of the world population report organised by the commission with the theme: Seeing the Unseen: The Case for Action in the Neglected Crisis of Unintended Pregnancy” at the National Press Center, Radio House, in Abuja.

Kwara expresses concerns that women lack access to health care services, information and counselling that could enhance their ability to take informed positive decisions that could avert occurrence of unintended pregnancy, particularly for the sexually active unmarried women, leading to alteration in their reproductive choices and timing.

According to him, the consequences and impacts of unintended pregnancy are numerous and affects all facets of development efforts and progress of nations.

He added that unintended pregnancy particularly among teenagers/ adolescent girls is a major health concern, as it is associated with high morbidity and mortality of both mother and child, including outcomes of malnutrition.

“Experience of pregnancy during adolescence has adverse social consequence, particularly on their educational attainment;

He therefore called on all stakeholders to eliminate incidences of unintended pregnancy in Nigeria such as achievement of zero unmet need for family planning (FP) through expanded access to full range of FP commodities.

“Improve financing for sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH), including securing, distribution and sustained availability of family planning commodities and consumables at all Primary Health Care (PHC) Service points and centres. Abolish child marriage through legislation with penalties for defaulters/perpetrators,” he stressed.

Minister of Health Dr. Osagie E. Ehanire, noted the prevalence of Unintended Pregnancies , stating that the 2018 NDHS Report, 3% and 8% of pregnancies in Nigeria were unwanted and mistimed respectively, attributable to non-use, inconsistent use, or incorrect use of effective family planning methods.

“Unintended Pregnancies induce serious consequences such as abortion, although illegal in Nigeria, which is often unsafe; as well as mental mental illness, malnutrition, vesico-vaginal fistula, and maternal death, to name a few,” he said.

“The rapid population growth has an adverse effect on quality of life and hinders the achievement of socio-economic development goals of the country,” he added.

Earlier, the Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, descried increasing Gender Based Violence such as rape which leads to unwanted pregnancy, calling on all to be ambassadors of family planning commodities just as she stressed that every child deserves love and adequate care and protection.

The Resident Representative of the UNFPA Ms. Ulla Elizabeth Muller, revealed that Nigeria cards about 2.5 million cases of unintended pregnancy annually, stating that 90% of married woman and 48% of unmarried women seek to postpone or delayed childbearing.

