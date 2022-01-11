NPC ready to conduct first digital population census

Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra has said that the NPC would be ready in May 2022 to conduct the first digital population census is in Nigeria.

He spoke after paying a courtesy visit to Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El -Rufai on Monday.

The Commission, he said, was more than “ready to give the country a first ever digital census by May 2022.”

“We have the map data in our system androids which, unlike the analogue era will make it very easy for a reliable and credible census,” he said.

He expressed optimism in President Muhammadu Buhari’s willingness to make a proclamation for the census, said the commission was prepared.

He pledged the commission’s capacity to tackle insecurity in all the states of the federation during the census.

He said the aim of his visit was to create public awareness of the forthcoming census.

He solicited the support of the Government and the good people of Kaduna State for the success of NPC’s activities which have direct bearing on the socio-economic and political life of the people.



The chairman briefed Governor El Rufai that the commission has intensified efforts towards the forthcoming Population and Housing Census, saying it has conducted Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise in 99″% across the state of the federation.

Hon. Nasir Kwarra commended the Kaduna State Governor for all the assistance and support extended by the Commission while requesting for continuous support of the State Government in areas of sensitization and mobilization of the populace in the LGAs; provision of adequate security for the safety of personnel and materials and; provision of accommodations and logistics for field staff for the next Population and Housing Census.

In his remarks, Governor El Rufai said Kaduna state needed an update of the census in the state to ensure that plans are done in line with the numbers.

According to him, as the third most populated state in the country, the state will work with NPC to ensure a successful housing and population census.