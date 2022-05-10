NPC to conduct trial census June

The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed plans to carry out a trial census in June this year, saying this is in order to test the census instruments in preparation for the upcoming census exercise.

Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwara, disclosed this in Karu, Nasarawa state, while declaring open a three-day capacity building workshop for population correspondents on the 2023 population and housing census being held on the theme: “Getting the people involved”.

Kwara also disclosed that demarcation exercise will soon be conducted in the two local governments of Borno and Kaduna states, which were not captured due to security challenge, stressing the commission’s commitment to ensuring an accurate data census.

Note that the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) is the division of the whole country to smaller units with clearly defined boundaries known as Enumeration Areas’ (EA’s) to ensure equitable distribution of workload during census or survey.

“The Commission has successfully demarcated 772 LGAs in all the States of the federation and the FCT, the remainig two LGAs of Abadam (Borno State) and Birning Gwari (Kaduna State) which has not been demarcated as a result of security challenge will be demarcated very soon,” Kwara assured.

“The Commission has also conducted the first and the second census pre-test exercises to test the census instruments in preparation for the census instruments in preparation for the census. The trial census will be conducted in June this year,” he added.

The NPC chairman further stressed the importance of the media in disseminating the right information about the census, appealing for their support towards the successful conduct of the 2023 population and housing census.

In his welcome address, the Chairman Public Affairs Committee at the NPC, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, noted the vital role media plays in the dissemination of information, educating the society, raising consciousness and providing true pictures and live telecast for various events, adding that their role and effects cannot be ignored as it constitutes an important pillar of support for the success of the 2023 census.

By Ene Oshaba

By Ene Oshaba

Abuja

