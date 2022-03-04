NPC to embark on nationwide enumeration, demarcation exercise

In furtherance of preparation for the 2022 population and housing census, the National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed its plan to undertake the updating exercise of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in some previously demarcated local government areas in all the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement signed in Abuja by the Acting Director, Isiaka Yahaya, noted that the objectives of the EAD updating exercise is to bring the EA maps up to date with the current realities on ground using the latest EADPad application and updated methodology.

According to the statement, the exercise aims to recapture and analyse the rate of change in the EA, building density and uses, household numbers and sizes, including other visible physical changes on ground.

“The EAD updating exercise will cover LGAs previously demarcated under phases 3 to 9A between February 2017 and January, 2020 covering 170 LGAs across all the States of Nigeria and the FCT.

“The field work for the (EAD) updating exercise will commence from 5th March, 2022 to 1st April, 2022. A 2-day refresher training will be organised for Demarcators and Supervisors on EAD updating techniques, methodology and workflow, “the statement said.

It added that the updating exercise will also involve completion of mop-up exercise for some areas which could not be demarcated in previous phases of the EAD due to communal dispute and security threat.