NPC to recruit over 30,000 field officers for 2023 census in Anambra

The National Population Commission (NPC), Tuesday, said it would recruit over 30,000 field officers for the 2023 National Population and Housing Census in Anambra State.

The Federal Commissioner representing the Commission in the State, Mr. Chidi Ezeoke, who disclosed this at the inauguration of online e-recruitment portal for the exercise, enumerated categories of the field staff to include facilitators, Training Center Administrators, Monitoring and Evaluation Officers, Data Quality Managers, Data Quality Assistants, Supervisors and Enumerators.

He said the introduction of the online e-recruitment portal and training of officers was informed by the need to ensure fairness and transperance in the recruitment process.

“The number of functionaries to be recruited in each category will depend on the number of available vacancies in each state, which will be derived largely from the total number of Enumeration Areas in the State.

“The quality of the recruitment process will reflect on the quality of data to be collected and ultimately the success of the census. Having good knowledge of the document content, techniques and organisation of the census process is key to the success of the exercise.

“While a good recruitment exercise will not by itself necessarily guarantee a successful census, a badly conducted recruitment process will inevitably lead to problems and increase risks of an unsuccessful census,” he said.

Also speaking, the State Director, NPC, Dr. Joachim Ulasi, noted that the e-recruitment portal opened on October 27, 2022 and will be shutdown on December 10, 2022, while there would be temporal closure between November 7 – 13 for audit and assessment.