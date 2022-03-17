NPF expressed readiness to collaborate with Yiaga ahead Ekiti polls

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Tunde Mobayo has expressed readiness to partner with Yiaga Africa in ensuring credible and peaceful elections in the country.

Mobayo, who is the Commissioner of Police in the State stressed that it will make the work of the Force easier.

The CP said the Police had no option but to collaborate with Civil Society Organisations like Yiaga Africa.

He said, “Your input to Nigeria’s democracy is very fundamental and as important as that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian Police.

“Your work in the electoral process is important and unique, and your contribution will soften the ground for us,” he said.

The Commissioner lauded Yiaga Africa’s intervention in the area of providing information on early warning signals and pre-election observation, emphasizing that it will make the work of the Police easier as they plan to provide a peaceful environment ahead of the June 18th electoral showpiece.

Also, the Head of the Yiaga Africa delegation, Ezenwa Nwagwu said the Police are a strategic partner in the process given that they play a crucial role in ensuring credible and peaceful elections. He said the visit to the commissioner shows “the mutuality of our efforts in ensuring peaceful elections in Ekiti State”.

In her remark, the Head of Knowledge Management and Learning, Safiya Bichi revealed that Yiaga Africa will be deploying Long Term Observers across all Local Government Areas in the state to observe the pre-election environment.

He said the observation will provide information on indicators of electoral violence like hate speech, gender-based violence, amongst others. Other pre-election activities to be observed, according to Bichi, include preparatory activities of election stakeholders, political parties’ campaigns, voter education, and the involvement of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process.