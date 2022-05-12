NPF partners NHRC on engendering human rights practices

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, Wednesday, played host to the Chairperson Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr. Salamatu Husseini Suleiman, and other council members in his office at Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The visit opened up productive discourse towards engendering human rights practices and ensuring better interface between the Police and the NHRC in a bid to facilitate prompt responses to matters of human rights abuse while ensuring top-notch professionalism on the part ofp both institutions.

“The NHRC Chairperson, while recognizing the Nigeria Police Force as a key partner in the actualization of its mandate of promoting, protecting, and enforcing human rights, discussed the possibility of having contact persons at the various police commands for effective handling of human rights related cases.”

He said the IGP in response to the request, has therefore directed the immediate designation of all Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) across Zonal and State Commands as NHRC Liaison Officers with the mandate to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act/Laws (ACJA/ACJL) during investigations, interrogations, and gathering of evidence, and the resuscitation of Human Rights Desks in State Police Commands nationwide.

“The IGP, who was assisted by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, psc(+) mni, Commissioner of Police in charge of the Force Legal Department, CP Abbas Ochogwu, and the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr, mipra, charged the NHRC to instruct their officials in charge of various States, to constantly work hand-in-hand with the Police Liaison Officers for seamless collaboration and laudable results.

“The Inspector-General of Police, while assuring of his administration’s commitment to the achievement of improved human-rights driven policing in line with his policing agenda, expressed willingness to cement the already established collaboration with the NHRC to fast track reforms that will enhance public trust and confidence in the Nigeria Police Force,” Adejobi stated.

