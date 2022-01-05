NPF to commence 2020 recruits training on January 10

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has announced that training for 2020 recruits into the Nigeria Police Force would commence on January 10, 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2018 given approval for the recruitment of 60,000 police constables for six years, however, the 2020 recruitment was suspended when the police insisted that it had the mandate to recruit constables, even as the Police Service Commission (PSC) also insisted that it was constitutionally empowered to conduct recruitment for the police.

The police boss made the disclosure while addressing a meeting with Commandants of Police Colleges/Training Schools towards fine-tuning preparations for the training of newly recruited police constables, Thursday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Baba, who said the training would take place at four premier police colleges: Lagos, Kaduna, Maiduguri, and Oji River, noted that training and human capacity enhancement was a fundamental determinant of efficiency in any organisation.

According to him, “No organisation can perform above the capacity of its human assets. This explains why most institutions invest heavily in quality training of their personnel.”

The IGP emphasised that “the need for quality manpower is even more essential for an institution as critical to national security as the Nigeria Police and the responsibility for this process falls squarely on the knowledge, patriotism, sense of dedication and discipline of Commandants and other instructors of the Police Training Institutions where the basic training of our recruit Constables will hold.”

The Police Chief reiterated that, “it is important to summon this meeting with a view to sharing my expectations with you and engaging you directly towards setting training standards, agenda, and anticipated outcomes for the 2020/2021 recruit trainees that will be under your professional tutelage.”For this purpose, the recruit training for the 2020/2021 Phase of the Nigeria Police Recruitment exercise will commence on 10 per cent January 2022. It will hold in the four Premier Police Colleges in Lagos, Kaduna, Maiduguri and Orji River, as well as in twelve other Police Training Institutions spread across the country.

“Note that the current recruitment exercise has been well articulated in an all-inclusive and all-stakeholders process which involved the PSC, the Ministry of Police Affairs as well as other strategic relevant stakeholders.

“This obviously explains why the process has not only been transparent and seamless but has also thrown up the best candidates that the country can offer at that lower cadre of policing.”

The IGP added that he expects that all “strategic Heads of the Training Institutions will facilitate the process of the transition of the recruits from civilians to well-groomed police personnel that will see themselves as incorruptible, civil, and true security servants of the citizens with the right orientation as protectors of the rights of all Nigerians.”