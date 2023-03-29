NPFL: 3SC pip Plateau, Insurance maintain unbeaten run

Shooting Stars and Plateau United served up a thrilling contest at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba , Ibadan on Wednesday night.

The hosts, who are batting to escape the drop rallied to win the matchday 11 encounter 3-2.

Adam Hassan stunned the home fans when he gave his side the lead in the 22nd minute.

Samuel Ayanrinde scored twice, while Ismail Falke also hit target to hand Shooting Stars the initiative.

Plateau United reduced the deficit deep into stoppage time.

t the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Group A leaders Bendel Insurance were held to a 1-1 draw by Akwa United.

Imade Osehenkhoe slotted home a low cross to give the home side the lead as early as the second minutes.

Akwa United equalised 11 minutes from before the break through Cyril Olisema.

Olisema tucked home from the near post following Ubong Friday’s wonderful delivery from a free -kick.

Remo Stars defeated ElKanemi Warriors by 2-1 to record the only away victory of the midweek clashes.

NPFL Results:

Abia Warriors 2-1 Rangers

Enyimba 1-1 Nasarawa United

Bendel Insurance 1-1 Akwa United

Dakkada 1-1 Bayelsa United

Elkanemi 1-2 Remo Stars

Gombe United 1-0 Kwara United

Sunshine 1-1 Doma

Shooting 3-2 Plateau United

Tornadoes 2-0 Wikki Tourists

