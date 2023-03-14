NPFL: Abara team up with El-Kanemi Warriors

Plateau United Chief Coach , Abdulazeez Hamza Abara has left his role to join El-kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri as its new Technical Adviser.

General Manager of Plateau United , Pius Henwan who confirmed Coach Abara,s departure , disclosed that coach left on mutual consent.

Henwan explained that Coach Abara departure have the full consent of management of the team and he used the opportunity to thank him for his meritorious service to the Club.

” Coach Abara’s departure left has left a vacuum in our team, which may be difficult to fill. He has brought a lot to the team. But we are happy that the move is a lift on his career and am very optimistic, he will do a good job with his new team” Henwan said.

Coach Abdulazeez Hamza Abara only joined Plateau United in October, 2021 and assisted Coach Ilechukwu to propelled the team to the second spot of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The Minna born Coach who joined the Peace boys from Enyimba International of Aba had previously handled Sokoto United as Technical Adviser and Niger Tornadoes of Minna in 2018.

