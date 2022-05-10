NPFL: Akwa United coach dedicates award to God 

Following his emergence as Nigeria Professional Football League Best Coach in the Month of April, head coach of Akwa United Ayodeji Ayeni has dedicated his first managerial Award to God for His grace upon his career.

Coach Ayeni made the declaration shortly after receiving the League Bloggers Award (LBA) at the training pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium after his team’s Monday evening training session.

Chairman of the club Elder Paul Bassey who presented the Award to coach Ayeni on behalf of the organisers, congratulated coach Ayeni and encouraged him to do more.

“We at Akwa United are grateful that you have won this Award in your first month in our dear club. We truly believe that you deserve this Award because of what we achieved as a club in the month of April.

“As much as we celebrate this achievement, we want to encourage you to see it as a challenge going forward. We wish you well and more successes as coach of Akwa United,” the chairman prayed.

Coach Ayeni won the Award ahead of Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma, and Gombe United’s Aliyu Zubairu as coach of the Month of April which was his first month in-charge of Akwa United following his arrival from Sunshine Stars in mid-season.

During the month under review, coach Ayeni guided the Promise Keepers to three wins and three draws, finishing the month undefeated.

In his reaction coach Ayeni expressed appreciation to God for his benevolence and also commended the efforts of his players which he said was instrumental to the team’s performance in April.

