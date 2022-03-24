NPFL: Akwa United, Lobi Stars announce new gaffers





Two foremost Nigeria Professional Football League side in the country, the reigning champions, Akwa United Fc of Uyo and Lobi Stars of Makurdi have announced new gaffers to pilot the affairs of the two sides with contrasting fortunes in the league when the second stanza gets underway on April 3.

In Uyo, Coach Ayodeji Ayeni was unveiled as the new head coach to replace Kennedy Boboye. Ayeni was formerly with Sunshine Fc of Akure.

At a brief ceremony at the conference room of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Coach Ayeni was officially presented to some fans, football stakeholders and the media community by the chairman of the club Elder Paul Bassey. The coach has been offered a one season contract subject to renewal.

Presenting the new coach to the media community, Elder Paul Bassey said, “we are glad that we have been able to secure the services of coach Ayodeji Ayeni. He is very intelligent and carries lots of positive credentials





In Makurdi, Baba Ganaru was named as the new head coach of the team and will be officially presented to the public next week.

Ganaru has tinkered with many high profile clubs in the country, including Kano Pillars ,El’Kanemi of Maiduguri, Yobe Desert Stars and Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, just to mention but few.



A statement signed for the club by Director of Media said Coach Baba has since assumed duty ahead of the second stanza of the NPFL, revised fixture, which Lobi is scheduled to host Rangers International Football Club of Enugu at Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.



“Coach Ganaru has already started monitoring training for now, until next week when he will fully take charge.



“Unlike in the past, the Vice chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, Mr. Dominic Iorfa shall unveiled the new Head Coach before members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, supporters of the club as well as football stakeholders in Benue state, inside the main bowl of Aper Aku Stadium Makurdi, next week.



“The chairman of the club who is the Deputy Governor of the state has been informed of the arrival of the new coach.



“Meanwhile, massive renovation work has commenced at McCarthy Stadium Wadata, Makurdi where players of the club are to be accommodated.



“Illegal occupants of the complex have been directed to vacate immediately,” the statement reads in part.



Recalled that Mr.Iorfa, as the then Vice Chairman of the Club provided state – of – the arts facilities for the comfort of players 18 years ago.



Since he left the club, the stadium has been neglected by administrators is now available in dilapidated condition.