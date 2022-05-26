NPFL: Akwa United signs shirt sponsorship deal

Holders of Nigeria Professional Football League title Akwa United Football Club have signed a shirt sponsorship contract with a foremost online betting company 1XBET.

The contract will see the reigning NPFL Champions advertise 1XBET products and services during its league matches, and on its social media platforms and well as crest the company’s logo on the front of its jersey in the 2022/2023 NPFL season.

Chairman of Akwa United Elder Paul Bassey and Managing Director of 1XBET in Nigeria Dr. Oluwafemi Babalola put pen to paper on behalf of both brands during the official signing and unveiling of the partnership agreement at Marriott hotel, Ikeja on the 25th May 2022 in Lagos.

Dr. Femi Babalola in his speech said, 1XBet is proud to identify with a leading brand like Akwa United.

“We are delighted to partner with the champions of Nigeria Professional Football League Akwa United. As a leading betting company we only partner with the best brand”.

“Akwa United is a top club in Nigeria going by their records in the last five years and we have been following the progress of the club and we can say authoritatively that the club is growing steadily and that is the reason we are identifying with a leading brand like Akwa United”.

“We are working to achieve mutual benefits for both brands and to encourage the discovery of football talents in Nigeria”.

In his remarks the Chairman of Akwa United Elder Paul Bassey described the partnership as historic.

“This is one of the greatest day in the history of Akwa United Football Club, a happy day for Nigerian football. It’s historic.

“It pleases us that 1XBet is partnering arguably the best football club in Nigeria in the last five years, Akwa United for next football season and we really appreciate this partnership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

