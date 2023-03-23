NPFL: Akwa Utd congratulate AKS governor elect Pastor Eno

Following his landslide victory at the 2023 gubernatorial election in Akwa Ibom State, the Chairman, Management, players and staff of Akwa United Football Club heartily congratulate the Governor-elect Pastor Umo Bassey Eno on his well-deserved victory at polls.

Chairman of the club Elder Paul Bassey expressed the belief that the governor-elect will effectively utilize his wealth of experience as a successful entrepreneur in the management of human and material resources to further develop the state sports wise.

According to Elder Bassey, “Your landslide victory at the polls is a clear manifestation of the acceptability of your mandate by the sports loving people of our state who trooped out en-masse to vote for you as our next leader and governor.

“Your dreams and vision for our dear state as evidenced in the sports contents of your manifesto had outlined your readiness to move our state to its rightful place. We at Akwa United Football Club have confidence and trust in your superlative leadership qualities and style. We are ready and committed to work with and support your administration to achieve unprecedented milestones.

“Your determination to establish sports academies where the youth of Akwa Ibom State will be discovered, groomed and trained to stardom is a project after our heart”.

Elder Bassey added that the success of Akwa United as one of the stand out clubs in Nigeria and indeed Africa is a product of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s investment in sports in the state and believes the Governor-elect will build on the solid foundation that will see the state excell in major sports fields.

Elder Bassey who described Pastor Umo Eno as a true democrat, accomplished administrator, and an advocate of the people wished him a fruitful and successful tenure in office.

