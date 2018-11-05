NPFL: Akwa Utd hire foreign Coach ahead new season

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Akwa United have signed Brazilian coach Rafael Everton on one year contract.

Everton replaced Abdu Maikaba, who has joined another NPFL side, Plateau United.

He promised to win a major trophy with his new club.

“I believe in my work and I believe I can win a trophy for Akwa United,” he told SCORENigeria during his media presentation.

“I like picking up new challenges, that pushes me to be great.”

Akwa United chairman Paul Bassey said Everton has the experience for the job having worked with two other NPFL clubs previously.

The young Brazilian coach led FC Ifeanyiubah to win the 2016 Nigeria Federation Cup.

He also posted a short-lived stint at Abia Warriors.

Last year, Akwa United won the Federation Cup and finished in second place in the NPFL this past season when it was abruptly stopped.

