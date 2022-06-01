NPFL:  Akwa Utd mourn coach Maurice Cooreman

Akwa United are mourning the death of their former manager, Maurice Cooreman who passed away at the age of 79 in the early hours of Tuesday, 31st May 2022.

The news of his death was announced on Tuesday by the League Management in a Facebook post: “Our condolences to the family of Maurice Cooreman following his passing in Belgium.”

Mourning the coach who took Akwa United to their first-ever continental outing in the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup, the Chairman of Akwa-based football club, Paul Bassey described the late Belgian as a dynamic, passionate football coach and a good ambassador of the sport in a statement released on Wednesday, signed by the club’s Media Manager, Mfon Patrick.

