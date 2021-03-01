NPFL: Enyimba hold Jigawa in Kadun

Enyimba International FC of Aba on Sunday fought hard to hold hosts Jigawa Golden Stars to a scoreless draw at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

The matchday 13 of the 2020/2021 NPFL season saw the Badaru Boys dominate both halves of the game and should have been three goals up in the first half if not for poor marksmanship and inexperience.

Enyimba, the former league winners and African Champions, despite their wealth of experience at home and in the continent were playing catch up and in the last third of the second had to defend with their lives to win a share of the points.

The People’s Elephant, who started the game without star winger Anayo Iwuala, former league top striker, Kadiri Samad and star, Cyril Olisaemeka ostensibly came to get a draw but were lucky not to lose.

They started the game well, as Jigawa goalkeeper Sochima Victor had to use his body to save from Tosin Omoyele in the fourth minute But then Jigawa stole the show and never let up. Ali Musa drove in from the left side dribbled his man but could only find the side net.

Then Abdullahi Lala failed to connect a cross few yards to an open net. Jigawa again won an indirect freekick inside the box but wasted it.

Enyimba later had a penalty appeal turned down by the referee.

NPFL Matchday 13 Results

Akwa United 3-0 Rivers Utd

Jigawa 0-0 Enyimba

Kwara United 2-0 Warri Wolves

IfenayiUbah 0-0 Plateau Utd

Lobi Stars 2-1 Katsina United

Rangers 2-0 Heartland

Sunshine 0-0 Adamawa

Dakkada 3-2 Kano Pillars

