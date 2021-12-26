NPFL: Enyimba subdue Rangers, 3SC hold Akwa in Ibadan *See full matchday 2 results

Enyimba maintained their impressive start under new manager Finidi George following a 1-0 away win against Rangers at the Ifeanyiubah Stadium, Nnewi on Sunday.

Emeka Obioma scored the decisive goal two minutes from time.

The Aba giants are now unbeaten in five games in all competitions this season.

New boys Remo Stars defeated Heartland 2-0 at home.

Andy Okpe quickfire double gave Gbenga Ogunbote’s side maximum points in the game.

Okpe has now scored three goals in two league games this season.

In Ibadan, champions Akwa United were held to a 1-1 draw by 3SC.

Utibe Archibong put the visitors in front a minute before the half hour mark after he was teed up by captain Friday Ubong.

Ayo Adejubu restored parity for the hosts on the stroke of 90 minutes.

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United recorded their first win of the season courtesy of a 1-0 win against Kwara United.

Mohammad Zulkifilu nodded home the winner in the fifth minute from Daniel Itodo’s long throw in.

Rafiu Ishaq netted the opener from the spot in the 28th minute.

Ishaq added the second in the 58th minute, while Charles Akuneto scored the third four minutes later.

Stanley Eguma’s Rivers United recorded the biggest win of the day thrashing Katsina United 3-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Four-time champions Kano Pillars were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Lobi Stars in Kaduna, while the encounter between Nasarawa United and Gombe United ended in a 1-1 draw.

Abdulateef Balogun scored the winning goal as Wikki Tourists edged out Niger 1-0 Tornadoes in Minna.

NPFL Day 2 Results

Rangers 0-1 Enyimba

Abia Warriors 1-0 Sunshine

Dakkada 2-0 MFM

Nasarawa 1-1 Gombe United

Plateau United 1-0 Kwara

Remo Stars 3-0 Heartland

Rivers United 3-0 Katsina

3SC 1-1 Akwa United

Kano Pillars 0-0 Lobi Stars

Wikki 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

