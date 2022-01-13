NPFL: Heartland beg LMC for 14 days to pay outstanding salary

Heartland FC of Owerri have appealed for 14 days’ grace to enable them address and resolve the issue of non-payment of salaries of players.

In a memo signed by the secretary of the management committee, Sam Anozie and sent to the League Management Committee (LMC), titled ” Re-Report of Non-Payment of Overdue Payables”, the management assured that the issue would be positively addressed and consequently resolved.

Also embedded in the LMC letter is a document on the players’ payment schedule which showed their seriousness to do the needful.

The management appreciated the LMC for showing concern on the welfare of the players.