NPFL: Ilechukwu wants more from players

The Technical Adviser of Plateau United Football Club of Jos, Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu says there is still work to be done in order to enable his team contest for the Nigeria Professional Football League title in the fast approaching 2021/2022 season.

Ilechukwu who stated this shortly after leading his team beat nearby neighbours , Nasarawa United of Lafia in the maiden edition of the Abuja Unity Pre-season Football Tournament Sunday, said more need to be done to prepare the team ahead of the forthcoming season.

The former MFM coach explained that all lapses noted in the nine days Pre-season Tournament, will be rectified before the league kick off and commended his boys for a job well done.

“We are not a finish product yet. The team is still work in progress and am very optimistic in the next two weeks , we shall present a strong team.

Related

No tags for this post.