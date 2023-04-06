NPFL: IMC docks Remo Stars points over assault, fines club ₦1.25m

Remo Stars have been docked three points and three goals amongst other sanctions imposed on the club by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) for the assault on match Referee Ndubuisi Ukah and subsequent disruption of the MatchDay 12 fixture of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) against Gombe United.

The match of Sunday, April 2 was concluded the next day after the Referee was assaulted in the dressing room at halftime as a result of Remo Stars’ failure to provide adequate security for the match Officials.

The IMC in a Summary Jurisdiction notice signed by Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations said the sanctions followed a review of findings of the official match report.

In the charge, Remo Stars was found in breach of Rules B8.21, B13.21, C11, and B13.52.

For breach of Rule B8.21 which is failure to adequately secure match Officials before, during, and after the match leading to the assault on one of them, the club was fined ₦500,000 and also directed to pay ₦250,000 to the said Official, Ukah Ndubuisi as compensation.

The fines are to be paid within seven working days.

For breach of Rules C.11, three points and three goals were ordered to be deducted from the total points and goals accrued to the club for the assault on the match official while Mr. Ekene Adams identified as the attacker has been banned from all NPFL activities for the rest of the season.

Remo Stars is also to ensure diligent prosecution in the law court, of Mr. Adams who is the Club’s, General Manager.

The Club was also found to have breached Rule B13.21 for disturbances and disruptions which led to the discontinuation of a league match. The club was fined ₦500,000.

The Ikenne-based club was also found in breach of Rule B13.52 in that it failed to ensure the restriction of access by unauthorized persons to all restricted areas, which resulted in the assault of a match official.

Remo Stars was reminded that in accordance with Rule C.26, it is required in writing within 48 hours of the date of the notice, to submit to the ruling of the IMC or elect to appear before a Disciplinary Panel.

