NPFL: Insurance hold Enyimba, Akwa United pip 3SC

Group A leaders, Bendel Insurance rallied to hold Enyimba to a 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Premier Football League matchday 10 encounter in Aba on Sunday.

Enyimba took the lead on 44 minutes with Chukwuemeka Obioma firing home from the spot.

The visitors fought their way back into the game with Imade Osehenkhoe levelling scores from a superb free-kick nine minutes from time.

Obioma increased his tally to eight goals, Imade has now scored seven times in 10 appearances.

Akwa United moved to second position on the Group A table following a 2-0 win against Shooting Stars at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Ubong Friday fired a terrific shot beyond Okiemute Odah on 53 minutes after a beautiful work by Cyril Olisema.

Taiye Muritala added the second goal two minutes later following a wonderful solo run by James Ajako.

Holders Rivers United rallied to hold Abia Warriors to a 1-1 draw in Port Harcourt.

Nweke Kalu gave Abia Warriors the lead with an exquisite finish three minutes after the break.

The hosts salvaged a point deep into stoppage time with Morice Chukwu firing home from 12 yards.

Stanley Eguma’s side regained top spot on the Group B table after Lobi Stars fell to a 2-0 defeat against Doma United at the Pantami Township Stadium.

Daniel Barnabas and Maurice Chigozie got the goals for the Savannah Tigers.(www.completesports.com)

NPFL Results:

Akwa United 2-0 3SC

Enyimba 1-1 Bendel Insurance

Kwara United 2- 0 Elkanemi

Plateau United 2-0 Gombe

Remo Stars 1-0 Nasarawa United

Rivers United 1-1 Abia Warriors

Wikki Tourists 1-1 Sunshine Stars

