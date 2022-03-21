NPFL: Iorfa returns as Lobi FC vice-chairman





Former Nigerian international, Dominic Iorfa has been re-appointed vice-chairman of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi by the Benue state government due to the poor run of the club in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The owner of the club also dissolved the entire management team of the club led by Aondofa Tama .





Chairman of Lobi Stars FC and the deputy Governor of Benue State engineer Benson Abounu, announced the dissolution at a press conference held in his office on Monday in Makurdi the Benue state capital.





He said the dissolution became necessary in order to save the club from relegation.





Abounu, expressed worry that only three years back Lobi Stars FC which was the toast of the Nigerian Football Federation NFF, and had equally lifted the national cup, was taken down the drain by the sacked management.



He lamenting that the recent changes that brought the sacked Vice Chairman Mr Tama, to take charge as the chief executive officer of the club has within less than one year brought the club down to its knees.



“The club was 13th position on the league table, then to 14th, 17th and now it has gone down to 19th position.



Mr Abounu, who equally expressed worry over the dwindling fortunes of the club said after due consultation with stakeholders including the Governor who is the proprietor of the club, a decision was taken that in order to save Lobi Stars FC from the embarrassment of relegation.



Meanwhile Mr Iorfa in a swift action has appointed Uja Emmanuel as the new director of media while Coach Godwin Uwua is the new head coach of the club.



Speaking at the evening training session Monday Dominic Iorfa promised to bring back the glory days.