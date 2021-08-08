NPFL joint top scorer, Silas Nwankwo, failed to score his own spot kick.

Earlier in the day, the women’s team, Bayelsa Queens beat Robo Queens of Lagos 4-2 to win the female version of the FA Cup and set the tone for the men’s team to overcome the stiff opposition of the more experienced Solid Miners of Nasarawa state.

The match which was watched by a deluge of dignitaries from the NFF to Edo state top government officials and their counterparts from Bayelsa state following the conclusion of the NFF Extra Ordinary Congress in the ancient city.

With the victory, Bayelsa United have won their first ever major title in the country and the second team from the lower division after the defunct Dolphins to win the FA Cup in 2001.