NPFL: Kano Pillars conquer Enyinba, squeeze first win of season





Kano Pillars defeated Enyinba International FC of Aba 2-0 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Sunday for their first win of the 2021/2022 NPFL season.

Pillars had lost their first and third matches of the season at Uyo against Champions, Akwa United and on Thursday away against Katsina United, while they could only pick a goalles draw against Lobi Stars at home, gaining one point and scoring no goal.



But a goal apiece in each of the halves, Ali Rabiu’s first half added time penalty and a volley from the distance by Kokoette Udoh, earned the Sai Masu Gida a hard fought win in the battle of former champions.



Enyinba goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke, who had earlier made a brilliant save from Rabiu’s freekick in the first half, was to blame for both goals as he brought down Kabiru Sanusi for the penalty and gave away a misplaced pass to Udoh whose 35 yard volley lobbed the keeper who was off his goal line and found the net.

Kokoette had earlier fluffed a chance for the home side, shooting wide after he was set off by Rabiu’s brilliant high heel pass early in the second half but he didn’t miss the second opportunity.

Ekene Awazie hit the post with a volley, as Enyinba rallied back to reduce the scoreline. Abdullahi Musa also blocked Emeka Obioma’s shot that was goal bound to ensure the home team maintain the double goal tally.

Related

No tags for this post.