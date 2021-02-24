NPFL: Kano Pillars defeat Sunshine to go top of NPFL

Kano Pillars defeated visiting Sunshine Stars FC 1-0 on Wednesday at the Ahmadu Bello, Kaduna to go top of the Nigerian Professional League table.

A 9th minute strike by striker Nwagua Nyima was the difference between the two sides as Pillars maintained their unbeaten home run at their adopted home after six matches, while Sunshine Stars failed to pick a point frontheur two visits to Kaduna in the NPFL 2020/2021 season.

Both sides came into the game with intent to win but it was the Aketi Boys from Akure who had the first shot on goal. Kano Pillars’ first shot at goal was the goal. The Sai Madu Gida captain, Ali Rabiu’s corner found Nwagua Nyima who headed the ball into the net but with the help of a slight deflection by a Sunshine defender.

Though Pillars had three further chances to increase the tally, they failed to score the second goal, just as all efforts by Sunshine Stars to equalise yielded no result with Habib Yakubu and substitute Kolade Adeniji missing clear chances.

Sunshine Stars’ quest was not helped by two forced substitutions they had to make to replace defender Emma James in the 20th minute and Fuad Ekelojuoti in the second half both due to injury.

NPFL Matchday 12 Results

Enyimba 1-1 Akwa Utd

Nasarawa 3-0 IfeanyiUbah

Warri Wolves 1-0 Rivers Unted

Kwara United 1-1 Abia Warrors

Plateau United 3-0 Jigawa

Wikki Tourists 2-1 Rangers

Related

No tags for this post.