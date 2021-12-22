NPFL: Kano Pillars observe LMC quit notice, relocate to Kaduna

Kano Pillars football club has officially announced its relocation to Ahmadu Bello stadium, in Kaduna as its adopted home ground in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The Media officer of the club, Lurwanu Idris Malikawa Garu., on Tuesday evening confirmed that the decision to relocate Sai Masu Gida to Kaduna was reached after wide consultation with critical stakeholders.

He revealed that the management of the Kano football warlords, Tuesday travelled to Kaduna to negotiate the relocation, adding that the delegation was well received by their host, Kaduna FA.

He said “ we express our gratitude to the Kaduna football family, for the way and manner they received our delegation, we have always considered Kaduna as our adopted football home.

“Last season, we played our home matches in Kaduna, during the 2020/201 season, happily , we were given maximum support and we hope this time around the Kaduna football fraternity will sustain the tempo and fraternity between the parties from Kano and them

