NPFL: Kano Pillars observe LMC quit notice, relocate to Kaduna

December 22, 2021 Ibrahim Hamisu Sports 0

 

Kano Pillars football club has officially announced its relocation to Ahmadu Bello stadium, in Kaduna as its adopted home ground   in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The Media officer of the club, Lurwanu Idris Malikawa Garu., on Tuesday evening confirmed that the decision to relocate  Sai Masu Gida to Kaduna was reached after wide consultation with critical stakeholders.

He  revealed  that the management of the Kano football warlords, Tuesday  travelled to  Kaduna to negotiate the relocation, adding that the delegation was well received by their host, Kaduna FA.

He said “ we express our gratitude to the Kaduna football family, for the way and manner they received our delegation, we have always considered Kaduna  as our adopted football home.

“Last season, we played our home matches in Kaduna, during the 2020/201  season, happily , we were given maximum support and we hope this time around the Kaduna football  fraternity will sustain the tempo and fraternity between the parties  from Kano and them

