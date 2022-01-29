NPFL: Kano Pillars pip Heartland, grab first away victory, Sunshine stars thrash Lobi in Akure

Kano Pillars a while ago defeated struggling Heartland fc of Owerri in one of the matchday games decided on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Akure, Sunshine Stars continued their impressive performance in the league as they smashed visiting Lobi Stars 3-0 at the Dipo Dina stadium.

It was a day to forget for Heartland FC at the Okigwe township stadium as visiting Kano Pillars defeated home team by a lone goal.

Mark Daniel scored the winning goal in the 94th minute of the game to seal the win for the Mai Su Gida boys.

At the Enyimba International Stadium, Enyimba have to rely on Emeka Obioma 68th minute penalty to beat hard fighting Katsina United 2-1.

Returning skipper Austin Oladapo scored the opener in the 44th minute but Alaibaibo Somari equalized through an own goal.

The People’s Elephants got a penalty five minutes later and was duly converted by Emeka Obioma.

The remaining NPFL matchday nine matches are slated for Sunday January 30, 2022.

In one of the matches Nasarawa United will battle Wikki Tourist of Bauchi.