NPFL: Kano Pillars pip Katsina United 1-0, leave relegation zone 

Kano Pillars Fc of Kano Thursday morning at the MKO National Stadi, Abuja defeated Katsina United by a lone goal to ease their relegation worries.

The rescheduled game against Katsina United was played for only eleven minutes with Anwalu Ali scoring the goal with few seconds for the game to end.

The match initially took place at the Sani Abacha stadium in April but was abandoned in the 79th minute due to crowd violence and the game stood at goalless at the time of the abandonment.

The League Management Company (LMC) organiser of the league insisted that the remaining minutes must be played and was fixed for the adopted home of Pillars.

The result ensured that Pillars have moved out of the relegation zone with 35 points and 16th position on the log with few remaining matches to go.

The Kano Pillars will next confront Remo Stars on Sunday in Ikenne, Ogun-state..

