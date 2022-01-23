NPFL: Kano Pillars pip MFM as teams record home victories *See full results

This is not the best of campaigns for MFM after they lost 1-0 away to Kano Pillars, in the NPFL on Sunday.

It is now three consecutive defeats for the Lagos-based team, who have recorded just one win in their last five league games

Yusuf Maigoro’s strike with five minutes left in the first half, was enough to seal victory for Pillars.

The defeat to Pillars leaves MFM rooted bottom in the 20-team league standing.

NPFL Results

· Akwa United 0-0 Sunshine

· Abia Warriors 0-0 Dakkada

· Kano Pillars 1-0 MFM

· Lobi Stars 0-1 Enyimba

· Nasarawa 0-0 Katsina United

· Wikki Tourists 2-1 Plateau United