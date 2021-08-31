NPFL: Kwara United to resume Sept 11

NPFL side, Kwara United Fc of lorin has fixed September 11 as the resumption date for the 2021/22 football season.

In the just concluded season, the Afonja Warriors against all odds finished among the top four on the final NPFL standings and missed out of continental ticket by whiskers.

Biffo and his wards defeated visiting Katsina United in last game of the season on August 5 in which the players and coaching crew were then told to proceed on break the next day.

Speaking on behalf of the management, Kwara United GM Bashir Badawiy explained that the Harmony Boys will challenge for all available titles next season.

“All our players are enjoined to resume on September 11 and we are ready to start from where we stopped last season in the NPFL.

“We tried all our best to finish the season as third best which the whole world know, and we are going to build on that to go places in the coming season,” Badawiy explained to Kwara United Media.

Meanwhile, Wasiu Alalade has already left Kwara United joining reigning NPFL Champions Akwa United.

