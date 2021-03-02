NPFL: Leave Idoko alone, Oche tells detractors

Former coach and football administrator Oche Mathew Peters has stoutly warned detractors and enemy of progress to leave the embattled Vice chairman of Lobi Stars Fc of Makurdi, Mike Idoko out of their shooting range and pull him down syndrome.

Idoko the vice chairman of the club have been fighting the battle of his life to stay afloat in running the affairs of the North Central team. Just last Sunday, despite beating Katsina United in the Match day 13 of the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) match, some disgruntled fans of Lobi Stars carried out Mike Idoko must go protest in and around the Makurdi Township stadium, the venue for the encounter.

It was reported that most of the fans who were seen at the stadium were not happy with the way the club’s vice-chairman (Mike Idoko is handling the affairs of the club, accusing him of adopting a divide and rule tactics which they said was not uniting the stakeholders, management, players and fans of the club.

Idoko it was alleged is running ‘a one man show’ also using a divide and rule approach to run the affairs of the club since he took the leadership of the club in 2015 .

Our correspondent gathered that part of the allegation against Idoko include ethnic jingoism, alleging that staff of Tiv extraction in Lobi are not well taken care of, saying that they are like second fiddles to their Idoma’s colleagues.

But in swift reaction, Oche bemoaned the work of ‘detractors’ who are hell bent in pulling down Idoko.

“Lobi Stars is doing well. The team just played 13 matches in the NPFL out of 38. The team is among the top 7. It’s quite unfortunate that some disgruntle elements can openly and brazenly sponsored attack on a team that is doing well. They are the ones responsible for the divisions in the club” Oche told Blueprint Sports last night

“Under Idoko the team played in the CAF competition in the continent. The team is poised for greater things. They should allow Idoko to do what he knows best to do”

“I’m using this medium to call on all well meaning Benue indigene and supporters of the club to rally round Idoko for the sake of the team. It’s not whether somebody is Tiv or Idoma. We are one and must join hands together to work as one” Oche enthused.

Lobi Stars will travel to Lafia to confront Nasarawa United in a North central derby

