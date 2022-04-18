NPFL: LMC heaps sanctions on Kano Pillars 

The League Management Company (LMC) has banished Kano Pillars to Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja to continue their league matches.

The Saimasugida exponents were slammed with fines after the club was found guilty of breaching the NPFL rules.

Kano Fans invaded the pitch on Sunday evening to attack Katsina United on matchday 22 at the Sani Abacha stadium in a goalless draw that was interrupted in the 79th minute.

The LMC fines Kano Pillars 9million naira Banishes the club to MKO Stadium Abuja, bans the Sani Abacha stadium from hosting NPFL games until renovation works are carried out on the stadium.

The LMC also deducted points from Kano Pillars’s already accrued points and another three points deduction was suspended till the end of the season in case of a further breach.

Kano Pillars were also told to repair/replace the damaged katsina United FC team bus while the inconclusive game is to be continued /replayed in Abuja.

Kano Pillars now occupied the bottom of the NPFL Table after three points deduction by the LMC.