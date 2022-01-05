NPFL: LMC investigating Dakkada v Remo Stars incident

The League Management Company (LMC) is looking into an altercation that occurred in the Matchday 4 fixture between Dakkada FC and Remo Stars last Sunday in Uyo

Images surfaced involving a backroom staff of Dakkada assaulting a match official in the course of the fixture.

The LMC is taking a closer look at the match officials report and other relevant sources.

“We can assure all, that we have zero tolerance for hooliganism and acts that are capable of bringing the game into disrepute

“After consultations with the compliance unit, the League body action will serve as a deterent for those that are bent on dragging our football into the mud,” Chief Executive officer , Davidson Owumi said.

