NPFL: LMC issues 24 hours ultimatum to Heartland

Heartland FC have been given up to close of business on Friday, January 28 to provide evidence of compliance in respect to payment of overdue payments to players and Coaches.

The League Management Company (LMC) in a memo reminded the club of its undertaken through a letter dated January 11, 2022 in response to LMC letter of inquiry dated January 7 requesting for 14 days moratorium to clear the overdue payments and provide proof to the LMC.

In the ultimatum conveyed through the LMC memo, ” you will recall that you requested 14 days moratorium within which to settle your outstanding liabilities to players and officials salaries your club admitted owing and that the process is on-going to ensure settlement. The grace period has elapsed”

“You are therefore to furnish us with the current position of the payments before close of work tomorrow, Friday, January 28, 2022 to enable us endorse to the relevant bodies for action.

“Should we not receive any submission by the stated time, we would assume no payments have been made and we will take a decision in line with the NPFL Rulebook and Club Licensing regulations”, ended the memo signed by Salihu Abubakar, the LMC Chief Operating Officer said