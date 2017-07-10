NPFL: LMC shifts Remo, IfeanyiUbah clash to Tuesday

By Lekan Olaseinde Abuja

Th e matchday 28 Nigeria Professional Football League clash between Remo Stars and FC IfeanyiUbah, initially scheduled for Sunday will now hold tomorrow. Th e League Management Company shifted the match following the report that several players of hosts Remo Stars were aff ected by food poisoning. “UPDATE: Remo Stars vs FC Ifeanyiubah now scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 from 4pm #NPFL #REMIFE.,” LMC announced via Twitter on Sunday. Th e LMC say they acted according to the NPFL rule book for the 2016/2017 season regarding the rescheduling of league fi xtures.

Th e relevant Article states: “Th e LMC shall have power at anytime to change the date upon which a League Match is to be played. In exercising such power the LMC may, as the circumstances require, consult with and take into account any representations made by the Clubs participating in the League Match in question and any other clubs which may be aff ected thereby. “Upon a league Match being postponed or abandoned in accordance with Rules 13.15.1, 13.15.2, or 13.15.3, the LMC will thereupon exercise its power Under Rule 13.8 and fi x a date upon which the league Match in question shall be played.” Remo Stars are bottom in the Nigerian Professional Football League with 27 points from 27 games while FC IfeanyiUbah are sixth in the log with 41 points from 27 games