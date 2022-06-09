NPFL:  LMC slams Niger Tornadoes with points deduction, fine

The LMC has come out with its verdict on the abandoned match day 30 game between Niger Tornadoes and Lobi Stars in Kaduna.

It was reported that the away side, Lobi Stars refused to come out for the second half of the encounter following an attack on them and the officials during the half time break.

The LMC in its verdict said Niger Tornadoes failed to provide adequate security for match officials.

The Verdict also ordered that the game be concluded under strict adherence of behind closed doors.

The Verdict:

Niger Tornadoes have been charged for breaching #NPFL22 framework & rules during the course of their Matchday 30 fixture vs Lobi Stars at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Tornadoes failed to provide adequate security for the match officials resulting in their harassment & intimidation & failed to ensure effective security at the venue leading to breakdown of law & order.

It was learnt that the referees were assaulted at halftime of the match in the wake of the infraction.

Tornadoes have been fined N1m each for failure to provide general security as well as for failure to prevent unauthorized persons access to restricted areas & for assault on match officials.

A fine of N500,000 has also been imposed on Tornadoes, being N250,000 each, to the centre referee & assistant referee 2.

An order of 2 points deduction has been imposed with immediate effect from the accrued points of Tornadoes due to repeated breaches of the league’s framework & rules.

The abandoned match, Tornadoes v Lobi, will be concluded under strict closed door situation (without fans) at the Kwara State Stadium, Ilorin on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 2:30pm with both teams bearing costs of completing the fixture.

