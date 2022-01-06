NPFL: Lobi Stars promise better outing against Akwa united

January 6, 2022 John Shiaondo Sports 0





The management of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi  Thursday said  the team has put behind them last week match and is looking forward to a  better outing against Akwa United  Fc  of Uyo , on Sunday, at Aper Aku stadium in Makurdi, Benue state capital.


Lobi Stars will be hosting Akwa United   on  Sunday in a Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL match day 5 encounter at Aper Aku stadium.



Football pundits describes  the encounter as the ” Star match of the week” considering the pedigree of both teams.



But speaking through the club’s media officer Emmanuel Uja, management of Lobi Stars Fc led by Tama Aondofa said the technical crew of the Makurdi premiership club has  corrected the noticeable errors of last match.



The team assured that Akwa United will meet a different Lobi team, which is poise to give their teaming supporters  some thing to cheer home.



The management called on supporters of the club to turn out in their numbers and cheer the team to victory saying each ticket qualified them( Fans) for a raffle draw to win some gifts.

No tags for this post.