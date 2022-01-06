NPFL: Lobi Stars promise better outing against Akwa united











The management of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi Thursday said the team has put behind them last week match and is looking forward to a better outing against Akwa United Fc of Uyo , on Sunday, at Aper Aku stadium in Makurdi, Benue state capital.





Lobi Stars will be hosting Akwa United on Sunday in a Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL match day 5 encounter at Aper Aku stadium.





Football pundits describes the encounter as the ” Star match of the week” considering the pedigree of both teams.





But speaking through the club’s media officer Emmanuel Uja, management of Lobi Stars Fc led by Tama Aondofa said the technical crew of the Makurdi premiership club has corrected the noticeable errors of last match.





The team assured that Akwa United will meet a different Lobi team, which is poise to give their teaming supporters some thing to cheer home.





The management called on supporters of the club to turn out in their numbers and cheer the team to victory saying each ticket qualified them( Fans) for a raffle draw to win some gifts.

