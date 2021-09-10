NPFL: Lobi Stars strategise for better performance – Abounu











Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, Engr Benson Abounu, has said the technical crew and the board would map out strategies towards making the club to do better.



Abounu who is also the deputy governor of Benue state gave the charge while receiving the new technical adviser of the team, Eddy Dombraye, in his office in Makurdi.



He urged the club to work hard for a better performance next season pointing out that luck can only be with those who work hard.



While hinting that the club would soon hold it’s board meeting to strategize ways for the new season, Abounu explained that the club’s 8th position in the last season was due to changes introduced and the adjustments made.



He however stated that he was satisfied with the club’s performance in the past six years ago.



He charged the management and players of the club to strive towards lifting the FA Cup as the new season debuts soon.



According to him, with the experience and

exposure of Dambraye, he was confident that the team’s performance would improve tremendously.



“We have to start early in the new season, new vice chairman is introducing a new technical adviser which is good; I am behind you because the coach is tested, proven to be good”, he emphasized.



Earlier, the new vice chairman of the club, Mr Aondufa Tama, had introduced Eddy Dambraye, saying he had to shop for a new coach in order to inject new blood.



The new coach/technical adviser, in a remark, said he would work hard to put the club on a higher pedestal.



Dombraye also said he would be engaging new players adding that punctuality would be his watchword. .

