NPFL: Maikaba demands N24m upfront to coach Rangers

Former Akwa United and Plateau United coach Abdu Maikaba has asked for an upfront payment of about N24m to be the next coach of Enugu Rangers.

Rangers have moved quickly to replace Salisu Yusuf, who has terminated the one year left of his contract so as to take over Kano Pillars.

Maikaba, who is angling for a new job after two difficult seasons at Plateau United, was interviewed by a committee saddled with hiring a replacement for Salisu Yusuf.

A source informed SCORENigeria: “Maikaba told the committee he wants a monthly salary of 3.8 Million Naira and he should get this salary for the first six months upfront.”

Investigations showed that Maikaba’s pay demand is double what Salisu Yusuf was on last season.

Kennedy Boboye, who guided Akwa United to a historic NPFL Championship conquest last season, and Mangut Mbwas, who assisted Salisu Yusuf and is currently supervising Rangers pre-season preparation, have also appeared before the committee.

